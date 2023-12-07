Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Trading 11.9% Higher

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 31,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Track Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

