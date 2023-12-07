TRON Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.47 billion and approximately $242.41 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001386 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001195 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,482,570,863 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.