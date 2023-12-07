Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $178.00

Shares of Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 178 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.40), with a volume of 60103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.35).

Uniphar Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 191.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £518.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,357.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Uniphar alerts:

Uniphar Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Uniphar’s payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

About Uniphar

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.