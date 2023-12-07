Uniswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $132.76 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.17 or 0.00014296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and $132.76 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00170325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008845 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.18202769 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 878 active market(s) with $152,144,682.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

