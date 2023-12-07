United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €20.58 ($22.37) and last traded at €20.52 ($22.30). Approximately 116,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.42 ($22.20).

United Internet Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73.

United Internet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.