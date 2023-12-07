United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

United Therapeutics stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.07. The stock had a trading volume of 235,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,298. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.92 and a 200 day moving average of $227.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,697.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.29.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

