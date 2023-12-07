UNUS SED LEO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $726,316.75 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00008863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.57 billion and approximately $726,316.75 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00170131 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,283,285 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 928,286,059.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.81789884 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $671,185.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

