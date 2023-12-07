Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) CEO Purchases $84,600.94 in Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) CEO Allan Marshall bought 90,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,600.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,754,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,073.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Allan Marshall bought 19,296 shares of Upexi stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,208.64.

Upexi Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of UPXI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 59,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,330. Upexi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Upexi

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upexi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upexi during the first quarter worth $246,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Upexi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upexi in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Upexi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Upexi from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

