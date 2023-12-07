Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.05.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.84. 16,372,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,162,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.92. Vale has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Vale by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vale by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Vale by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vale by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

