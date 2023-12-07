Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Senior Officer Chih Hao Kelvin Tang Buys 4,700 Shares

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chih Hao Kelvin Tang purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$14,805.00.

Chih Hao Kelvin Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 26th, Chih Hao Kelvin Tang bought 7,600 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$23,560.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Chih Hao Kelvin Tang purchased 400 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,240.00.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

TSE:VLE traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.09. 563,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,455. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$4.23. The stock has a market cap of C$314.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.62.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 64.69% and a return on equity of 137.84%. The company had revenue of C$200.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5689382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

