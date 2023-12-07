Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.05

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.05 and traded as low as $42.62. Value Line shares last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 1,618 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $457.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 22.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Value Line by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Value Line by 393.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Value Line by 72.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Value Line by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Value Line by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

