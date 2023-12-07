Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Apexium Financial LP’s 10th Largest Position

Apexium Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VOO stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $420.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.37. The firm has a market cap of $336.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

