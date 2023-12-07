VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VeriSign by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in VeriSign by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in VeriSign by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.57. 61,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,821. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average is $211.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,952 shares of company stock worth $4,626,397. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

