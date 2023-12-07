Verizon Communications Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the cell phone carrier on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,563,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,922,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 657.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.