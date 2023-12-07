Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 56.3% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $13,247.32 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,414.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00170131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.01 or 0.00571248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.90 or 0.00398247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00120391 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000669 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,234,835 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

