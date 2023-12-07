Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNOM. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Viper Energy stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,514. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.80. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of Viper Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

