Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €27.44 ($29.83) and last traded at €27.19 ($29.55). 2,974,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.10 ($29.46).

Vonovia Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

