W Bryan Hill Sells 30,000 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, W Bryan Hill sold 900 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $20,619.00.

On Monday, November 6th, W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00.

Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.44. 444,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 80.4% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

