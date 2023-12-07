Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,990,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,480,605. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.25. 2,982,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117,298. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

