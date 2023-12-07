Wanchain Market Capitalization Hits $45.10 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $45.10 million and $2.59 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00060948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022875 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,393,998 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

