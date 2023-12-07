Wanchain Market Capitalization Tops $45.22 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $45.22 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00061592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00022800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,394,096 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

