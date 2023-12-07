Waste Connections (WCN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/4/2023 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2023 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $148.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/27/2023 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/21/2023 – Waste Connections had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.
- 10/30/2023 – Waste Connections had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/17/2023 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/16/2023 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $153.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2023 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $155.00 to $145.00.
Waste Connections Price Performance
Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.43. The company had a trading volume of 601,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,043. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average is $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
