Waste Connections (WCN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/4/2023 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $148.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2023 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Waste Connections had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

10/30/2023 – Waste Connections had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $153.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $155.00 to $145.00.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.43. The company had a trading volume of 601,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,043. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average is $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

