Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $34,442.10 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $34,442.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 940,261 shares in the company, valued at $44,060,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ WLFC traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $65.19.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $678,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

