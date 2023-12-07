Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Wirtual has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $226.86 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

