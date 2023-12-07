World Mobile Token Price Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $74.90 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00061808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004215 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,126,588 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.