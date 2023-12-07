WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading Up 4.6%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 706,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,845,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WW shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Get WW International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WW

WW International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $544.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $214.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WW International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 7,694.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after buying an additional 2,412,295 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 20.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 64.7% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.