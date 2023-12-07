X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) to Issue Dividend of $0.77

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.7674 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 56,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,607. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $67.75 and a 1 year high of $85.49.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 395.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 740,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.