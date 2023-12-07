X Square Capital LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.56. 11,715,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,104,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $390.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $107.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.