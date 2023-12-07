Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,129.76

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,129.76 ($14.27) and traded as low as GBX 1,058.30 ($13.37). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.39), with a volume of 73,824 shares trading hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £364.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,208.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,059.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,129.34.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.88 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $10.26. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,583.33%.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.