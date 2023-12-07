Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 9% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $527.01 million and approximately $70.81 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $32.28 or 0.00074352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00025890 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

