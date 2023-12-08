275,945 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,000. Dell Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 129.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 207,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 117,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $68.98. 1,126,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,728. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $76.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 146.30% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

