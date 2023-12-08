443,928 Shares in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 443,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after buying an additional 420,591 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,714,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in VectivBio by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,369,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 867,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,419,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,844,000.

Get VectivBio alerts:

VectivBio Price Performance

VectivBio stock remained flat at $16.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. VectivBio Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

VectivBio Profile

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.