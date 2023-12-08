47,423 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $110.24 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 616,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,570. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.4853 dividend. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

