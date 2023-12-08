AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 300,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 324,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

AbraSilver Resource Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

AbraSilver Resource Company Profile

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.

