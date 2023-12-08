Adelante Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,205 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $942,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $593,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 579,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 229.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 72,619 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. 2,999,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,348. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

