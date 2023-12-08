Adelante Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Adelante Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin accounts for 1.0% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,352,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth $907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALEX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 61,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

