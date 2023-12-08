Adelante Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,153. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.03. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

