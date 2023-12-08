Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,503 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 1.3% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

Marriott International stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.10. 512,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.37 and a one year high of $213.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

