Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $24.64 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Adelante Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,379 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises 2.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $24,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,384 shares of company stock worth $3,021,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RHP traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $103.88. The company had a trading volume of 94,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,445. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.