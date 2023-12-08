Adelante Capital Management LLC Increases Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 135.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,224,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 16.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 353,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.62. 145,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PCH

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.