Adelante Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up about 1.8% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

MAA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.73. 247,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 111.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.