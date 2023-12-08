Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,896,372.49 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $2,896,372.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,903,396 shares in the company, valued at $337,916,991.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $936,632.59.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $84.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,031. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilysys last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. Agilysys's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AGYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Agilysys by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Agilysys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

