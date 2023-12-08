Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Agree Realty worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,646,000 after acquiring an additional 81,186 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Agree Realty news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.13. 504,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,756. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

