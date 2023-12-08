Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of AIRI opened at $2.97 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Industries Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Further Reading

