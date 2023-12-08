Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.60

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and traded as low as $37.35. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 20,668 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ajinomoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Featured Articles

