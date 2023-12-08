Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.60

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and traded as low as $37.35. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 20,668 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ajinomoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 11.20%.
Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.
