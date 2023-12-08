Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,034.34

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,034.34 ($13.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,068 ($13.49). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,064 ($13.44), with a volume of 188,303 shares traded.

Alliance Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,035.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,026.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Alliance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,748.25%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

