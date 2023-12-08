Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 461,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,183. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.