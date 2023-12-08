Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.30. 48,629 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 23,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Allkem Stock Up 6.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

