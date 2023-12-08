AltEnergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 1,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 65,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

AltEnergy Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 39.5% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,833,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 519,498 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 157.6% in the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 772,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 472,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 19.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 117,628 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 6.9% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

