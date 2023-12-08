AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $54.64. Approximately 160,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 613,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

AMERCO Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

